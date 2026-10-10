Baker Hughes expands French facility to double compressor capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has expanded its Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) production and testing facility in Le Creusot, France, the company said on October 9.

It aims to double the production capacity of its zero-operational-emission compressor technology.

The upgraded facility, operated by Baker Hughes' French subsidiary Thermodyn, features dedicated variable-speed drive systems, enhanced testing positions, a new low-speed balancing machine, a furnace and a machining center.

The expansion is designed to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency and enable the company to meet growing demand for advanced compression technologies in Europe and other markets.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward for Baker Hughes, enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently through the expansion of our production and testing facilities in Europe, to support a more sustainable energy future," said Ahmed Eldemerdash, vice president of Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes.

He noted that meeting growing demand for reliable, efficient and sustainable technologies requires not only product innovation but also the capacity to design, manufacture, assemble and test solutions at scale.

The ICL compressor is electrically driven and designed to operate without oil lubrication. According to Baker Hughes, it has a footprint up to 60% smaller than conventional compressors and requires minimal maintenance downtime, helping improve equipment availability and operational performance.

The company describes the technology as having zero emissions during operation and pressurized standby. Actual emissions depend on the electricity source, with Baker Hughes stating that using renewable electricity can reduce emissions by up to 99% compared with gas-fired solutions.

French Minister Delegate for Industry Sébastien Martin said the investment demonstrated how innovation and industrial development could strengthen France's manufacturing base while advancing lower-emission technologies.

Le Creusot has a long industrial history spanning more than two centuries and remains an important location for advanced manufacturing in France. Through its Thermodyn subsidiary, Baker Hughes uses the site to develop and manufacture compression technologies for energy and industrial applications, including solutions designed to support the transition to lower-carbon energy systems.

Baker Hughes operates eight industrial sites in France. Globally, the company provides energy technology and services to energy and industrial customers in more than 120 countries.