Halliburton appoints David Hernandez to board of directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Halliburton, a US-based oilfield services company, has appointed David Hernandez to its board of directors, where he will serve until the company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the company said Oct. 15.

"Mr. Hernandez will be subject to annual election by the Company’s shareholders thereafter," said Halliburton.

Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller said Hernandez brings extensive experience across the energy industry, including exploration and production, liquefied natural gas (LNG), refining and power.

Miller also highlighted Hernandez's leadership experience in international markets, including Latin America and the Middle East, noting that his industry expertise and understanding of customers would strengthen the board.

Hernandez is president of Hunt Consolidated, a diversified multinational company with operations and investments in oil and gas exploration and production, LNG, refining, power, real estate, ranching and energy technology.

In this role, he contributes to capital allocation, strategic planning and key business decisions across the company's portfolio. He also oversees corporate functions, including finance, legal affairs, information technology, security and human resources.

Hernandez has spent more than 18 years with companies belonging to the Hunt family, helping shape their strategies and growth. He also serves on the board of Hunt Consolidated and several of its principal operating subsidiaries.

Before joining Hunt, Hernandez was vice president of tax at Electronic Data Systems (EDS).

Prior to Hunt, Hernandez served as vice president of tax for Electronic Data Systems (EDS). He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

Miller said Hernandez's appointment is part of Halliburton's ongoing board succession and renewal efforts. The company has also recently added Tim Leach and Janet Weiss to its board, further strengthening its oil and gas expertise while maintaining a broad range of skills and perspectives to support its long-term strategy.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry, supplying technologies and solutions designed to help customers maximize asset value throughout the life cycle.