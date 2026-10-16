Baker Hughes, GE Vernova, Venture Global sign US power deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Baker Hughes, GE Vernova and Venture Global have signed a framework agreement to support the development of behind-the-meter power generation capacity in the United States, Baker Hughes said on October 15.

The agreement provides for the supply of gas turbines, steam turbines and related equipment and services for up to 16 new power island units. Baker Hughes will also supply control and electrical integration technologies for the units, including electrical houses (E-houses) and electrical control systems.

The power generation infrastructure is intended to support Venture Global’s LNG production and liquefaction operations, as well as potential future data center projects adjacent to its LNG facilities.

Under the framework, deliveries are scheduled for 2028–2034. Venture Global expects to place its first purchase order for a power island by the end of 2026, with additional orders anticipated from 2027.

The agreement builds on the LNG power island architecture Baker Hughes has previously deployed for Venture Global. The framework is intended to establish a repeatable model for supplying electricity directly to industrial facilities, with potential applications beyond LNG operations.

“Behind-the-meter power generation has emerged as a critical component to LNG operations as well as advancing the AI economy,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

“This framework will replicate what we have already built with Venture Global to develop more power – quickly, safely and at scale,” he added.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company providing solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates in more than 120 countries.

U.S. electricity generation

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that the country uses many different energy sources and technologies to generate electricity. These sources and technologies have changed over time, and some are used more than others.

The three major categories of energy for electricity generation are fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and petroleum), nuclear energy, and renewable energy. Most electricity is generated with steam turbines that use fossil fuels, nuclear, biomass, geothermal, or solar thermal energy. Other major electricity generation technologies include gas turbines, hydro (water) turbines, wind turbines, and solar photovoltaics.

“Fossil fuels accounted for about 58% of U.S. electricity generation in 2025. Natural gas was the top source—about 41%—of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in 2025. Natural gas is used in steam turbines and gas turbines to generate electricity. Coal was the third-highest source and accounted for about 17% of U.S. electricity generation in 2025. Nearly all coal-fired power plants use steam turbines. Some power plants convert coal to gas for gas turbines that generate electricity.

Petroleum was the source of about 0.7% of U.S. electricity generation in 2025. Residual fuel oil and petroleum coke are used in steam turbines. Distillate—or diesel—fuel oil is used in internal-combustion engines such as diesel-engine generators. Residual fuel oil and distillates can also be burned in steam turbines and gas turbines.

Other gases and other sources accounted for about 0.2% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in 2025. Other gases include blast furnace gas and other manufactured and waste gases derived from fossil fuels. Other sources include pumped-storage hydroelectric, non-biogenic municipal solid waste, batteries, hydrogen, purchased steam, sulfur, tire-derived fuel, and other miscellaneous energy sources,” says the EIA.