Azerbaijan, Vietnam consider launching direct air links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan and Vietnam are considering establishing direct air links, including potential flights by Vietjet Air to Baku and regional airports in Azerbaijan.

According to a post on social media by Samir Rzayev, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), he met on October 16 with representatives of Vietnam’s Vietjet Air, Sovico Group and Vingroup.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for launching direct air services between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Vietjet Air flights to Baku and Azerbaijan’s regional airports, and potential cooperation with Azerbaijan Airlines.

“Expanding the international route network, attracting new airlines and diversifying air links are among our strategic priorities,” Rzayev said.

Azerbaijan’s exploration of the possibility of establishing direct air links with Vietnam represents one of the steps taken toward expanding the country’s international route network. Attracting foreign airlines to local airports is significant for enhancing the role of both the capital, Baku, and regional airports within the international transport system.

The discussion regarding the potential for Vietjet Air to operate flights not only to Baku but also to Azerbaijan’s regional airports suggests that the route network might extend beyond the capital. However, it hasn’t yet been disclosed which regional airports are being considered.

As for the mentioned companies, Vietjet Air is a low-cost carrier operating in Vietnam. The airline launched its first flight in December 2011. If it begins operations to Azerbaijan, the new route would likely facilitate direct passenger transport between the two countries. There is currently no official information available regarding the commercial terms of these flights or the specific destinations under consideration.

Sovico Group, which participated in the meeting, is an investment group operating in Vietnam. Vingroup is a diversified group of companies operating across various sectors, including industry and technology, real estate and services, infrastructure, green energy, as well as cultural and social initiatives.

Thus, the establishment of direct air links between Azerbaijan and Vietnam is currently under discussion and evaluation. The prospects for the new route will become clearer if the parties announce the next steps toward potential cooperation and make concrete decisions on organizing flights.

https://www.trend.az/azerbaijan/4236054.html