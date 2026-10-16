Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region, ACWA Power discuss expanding investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and Saudi energy company ACWA Power have discussed expanding investment cooperation, with a focus on developing new projects in industry, energy and infrastructure in Tashkent on October 15.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional government, following a meeting between Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

During the meeting, Mirzayev congratulated Abunayyan on Saudi Arabia’s recent National Day and noted the continued development of economic ties between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the governor highlighted ACWA Power’s role in bringing modern technologies and investment into Uzbekistan’s energy sector.

The parties discussed opportunities to use Tashkent region’s industrial and energy potential to attract investment, upgrade infrastructure, introduce advanced technologies and create new jobs.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation with ACWA Power and jointly developing promising investment projects in the region.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening their partnership based on mutual trust and shared interests, as well as advancing new projects to deepen economic cooperation.

ACWA Power, headquartered in Riyadh, is a Saudi-listed company specializing in power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen. Uzbekistan is one of its key international markets, where the company is involved in projects spanning wind and solar power, battery energy storage, conventional power generation and green hydrogen. In April 2026, Uzbekistan announced an agreement involving ACWA Power and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to implement five energy projects with a combined capacity of 3.5 gigawatts and a total value of $4.2 billion.