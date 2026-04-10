Uzbekistan accelerates renewables projects with Sumitomo and ACWA Power

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and ACWA Power, has advanced discussions on accelerating the implementation of joint renewable energy projects, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement follows a meeting at the Cabinet of Ministers with Hajime Mori, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Sumitomo Corporation, and Abid Malik, President for Central Asia at ACWA Power.

"We reviewed the progress of our renewable energy initiatives. In August 2024, a Joint Development Agreement was signed by ACWA Power (51%) and Sumitomo Corporation (49%) to cover projects with a total capacity of 3.5 GW, valued at an investment of $4.2 billion," noted Khodjaev.

He further highlighted that in October 2025, a share purchase agreement was concluded with Shikoku Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power for projects located in the Samarkand region.

"Currently, two solar power plants integrated with energy storage systems are under construction in the Samarkand region, and plans are in place for the development of three wind power plants with energy storage systems in Karakalpakstan," Khodjaev added.

Furthermore, Jamshid Khodjaev emphasized that particular focus during the meeting was placed on expediting the finalization of agreements for the Karakalpakstan projects, improving interagency coordination, and swiftly addressing practical challenges.

“We consider Sumitomo Corporation and ACWA Power as reliable strategic partners and look forward to further enhancing and deepening our cooperation,” Khodjaev concluded.