Dutch ambassador reports ongoing preparations for PM's visit to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. Preparations are underway for the visit of the Dutch Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Netherlands Marianne de Jong told Trend during her visit to Ganja.

She said that her country is interested in expanding economic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said that he has been working in the country for about 10 months as the new ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, and during this time, she has observed that there are wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

According to her, the Netherlands supports the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in both political and economic spheres. The diplomat emphasized that they particularly positively assess the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the European Union.

"This process creates new opportunities for cooperation in the region, and the Netherlands is considering implementing high-level visits in this direction. Specific dates for the visit of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan haven't yet been determined, but preparations in this direction are ongoing," she explained.

Marianne de Jong said that water management, agriculture, transport connections, and renewable energy are among the priority areas within the framework of economic cooperation.

The ambassador added that delegations from the Netherlands, including special representatives for coordination, have recently visited Azerbaijan, and cooperation opportunities within the framework of the Middle Corridor were discussed.

According to her, there are prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, especially wind energy, and in the future green hydrogen.

The diplomat noted that the Netherlands plans to turn the port of Rotterdam into one of the main hydrogen centers in Europe, and in this regard, cooperation with Azerbaijan may be one of the possible directions in the future.

The ambassador also recalled that Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to 16 European countries, and said that cooperation in the field of renewable energy exports could expand in the future.