SCO foreign ministers discuss security, economic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held in Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan.

The statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states held in Cholpon-Ata on July 24, 2026.

The meeting took place in the year marking the SCO's 25th anniversary and served as the final stage of preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship is being held under the motto: "25 Years of the SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."

The ministers discussed current international and regional issues, including security and stability across the SCO region, the development of trade and economic cooperation, transport connectivity, energy, digitalization, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and a crisis of trust in international relations, the ministers emphasized the need to consolidate efforts to promote a fair multipolar world order and ensure security, stability, and sustainable development.

They reaffirmed the shared position of the SCO member states on strengthening the central role of the United Nations in maintaining international peace and security, as well as the importance of upholding the UN Charter.

The SCO member states also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, separatism, transnational organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime, and other modern challenges and threats.

On the economic agenda, the ministers noted progress in consultations on the establishment of an SCO Development Bank to support joint investment, infrastructure, and transport and logistics projects.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the ministers positively assessed the events held during Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship, including the SCO Issyk-Kul International Marathon and the Issyk-Kul International Forum dedicated to the legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov.

Particular attention was devoted to preparations for the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State. The ministers approved the core package of documents to be submitted to the Organization's leaders for consideration.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the SCO member states to strengthening peace, stability, good-neighborly relations, and joint development based on mutual respect and coordinated action.