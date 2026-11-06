Turkmenistan, Japan discuss hydrogen energy and AI cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed expanding cooperation in hydrogen energy, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan reported.

The discussion took place during a meeting in Tokyo on November 5 between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening political dialogue, taking into account the meeting between the President of Turkmenistan and the Japanese Prime Minister in Tokyo in December 2025, as well as the visit of Japan's Foreign Minister to Turkmenistan in August 2026.

They also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, energy, science, technology and humanitarian affairs.

Particular attention was given to hydrogen energy, artificial intelligence, digitalization and the circular economy. The sides also considered ways to strengthen interparliamentary, cultural and educational ties, along with cooperation within international organizations.

Earlier, in March, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. During the meeting, the sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic areas for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress made through recent high-level visits. The Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.

In late August, Japan's Foreign Minister visited Ashgabat, where he described Turkmenistan as a reliable partner and noted that Tokyo attaches importance to developing mutually beneficial relations with the country.