Uzbekistan seeks to deepen railway cooperation with US-based Wabtec

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Uzbekistan and US-based railway equipment manufacturer Wabtec have discussed expanding industrial cooperation, modernizing railway infrastructure and increasing local production and service capabilities in the country at a meeting in Tashkent on November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Wabtec representatives Kanat Alpysbayev, Senior Regional Vice President for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Mongolia, and Lars Hickey, Managing Director for International Government Relations and Project Financing.

The parties reviewed opportunities to expand industrial cooperation, modernize Uzbekistan's railway infrastructure, localize production and develop maintenance and service capabilities.

Particular attention was given to training engineering personnel, introducing modern educational programs and improving the professional qualifications of specialists working in the railway sector.

Moreover, the discussions covered further steps to translate the agreements reached into practical cooperation.

Wabtec (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a US-based global provider of equipment, technologies and services for the freight and passenger rail industries. The company develops locomotives, braking systems, digital solutions, signaling technologies and rail infrastructure equipment. It operates in more than 50 countries and works with railway operators and manufacturers to improve transportation efficiency, safety and operational performance.