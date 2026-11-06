Turkmenistan signs urban planning memorandum with Zaha Hadid Architects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan and British company Zaha Hadid Architects Limited signed a memorandum of cooperation on innovative technologies in urban planning and architecture, the British Embassy in Turkmenistan reported.

The memorandum was signed on the opening day of the International Conference and Exhibition on the Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan (CIET 2026) by the company's representatives and Turkmen Minister of Construction and Architecture Abdulla Geldiyev.

According to the report, British companies Zaha Hadid Architects Limited and EthosEnergy also held a series of meetings with Turkmen government officials to explore opportunities for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The British Embassy delegation, led by Chargé d'Affaires Clare Allbless, took part in the conference programme, including a visit to EthosEnergy's exhibition stand and attendance at a panel discussion featuring Zaha Hadid Architects.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's construction sector is one of the priorities of the country's investment and infrastructure development programmes, with major projects spanning housing, transport infrastructure, industrial facilities and urban development. Particularly, under the 2026 Socio-Economic Development and Investment Programme, Turkmenistan has allocated 41.2 billion manats ($11.8 billion) for the implementation of projects across various sectors of the economy, including construction. The country plans to commission more than 900,000 square meters of housing, alongside new educational and social facilities. Particular attention is being paid to Arkadag, a city developed under the smart-city concept, where more than 220 facilities are being built as part of the second construction phase.

The sector's development is accompanied by efforts to expand domestic production of construction materials and strengthen the role of local companies in major projects. Turkmenistan is also seeking international expertise in modern architecture, urban planning and construction technologies. These priorities were reflected at CIET 2026, held in Ashgabat on November 3-5, which brought together more than 800 delegates from more than 55 countries to discuss investment, infrastructure development, smart cities and technological cooperation.