Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan for Central Asian AI security summit

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend a meeting of Central Asian heads of state within the framework of the Aqaba Process on artificial intelligence security, the press service of the Turkmen government reported in its press release.

According to the report, Berdymuhamedov departed for Kazakhstan on a working visit yesterday. He was seen off at Ashgabat International Airport by Turkmen officials.

Upon arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, the Turkmen president was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, representatives of Kazakhstan's official circles and members of the Turkmen delegation.

The visit comes amid efforts by Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to further strengthen their strategic partnership and expand regional cooperation.

On November 4, Turkmenistan opened a 44-kilometer section of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway, connecting the Garabogaz area with the border zone. The road is part of the international North-South Transport Corridor and is intended to strengthen transport and transit links between the two countries.

The project is particularly relevant to Mangystau Region in western Kazakhstan, which borders Turkmenistan and is home to the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, as well as the Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk. Kazakhstan has also been upgrading the road network on its side of the border, including the Zhetybai-Zhanaozen highway and the section connecting Zhanaozen with Turkmenistan.

Transport infrastructure is one of the key areas of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation. The two countries are seeking to expand cross-border trade and develop logistics links, including through the Caspian region. The new highway section provides an additional road connection between Turkmenistan and western Kazakhstan, potentially facilitating freight and passenger traffic and supporting economic ties between Balkan velayat and Mangystau Region.