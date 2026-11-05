FAO ready to support fisheries, aquaculture development in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is ready to contribute its expertise and knowledge gained in various countries to the development of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in Azerbaijan and the wider region, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi said, according to Trend's correspondent covering the event.

Speaking at the inaugural Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku on Thursday, November 5, Gangi reaffirmed the UN agency's commitment to supporting regional aquaculture development.

He said that the expansion of the Ministry of Agriculture's mandate in fisheries and aquaculture creates opportunities to improve the sector's access to investment, innovation and support mechanisms.

According to Gangi, the 2026–2030 State Program provides a clear framework for these objectives by placing fisheries and aquaculture alongside agriculture among the country's development priorities.

"FAO's latest assessment shows that aquaculture currently accounts for more than half of global aquatic animal production. Aquatic foods provide valuable nutrients, while fisheries and aquaculture support livelihoods even in areas far from coastal regions," he noted.

The FAO official emphasized that development should translate into stable incomes, practical advice and better market access for small-scale producers and fishing communities. Opportunities for women and young people to establish sustainable businesses in their local communities should also be expanded.

"Development must be based on healthy aquatic environments and sound science. Effective fisheries management, habitat protection and responsible aquaculture practices in the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan's inland waters are essential. Better information on aquatic animal health, efficient water use and climate risks should guide investment decisions," Gangi said.

He added that cooperation between FAO and Azerbaijan includes sector assessments, work on a fisheries roadmap and exchanges of experience with Türkiye. Through the Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus, countries can share expertise and work together to address common challenges.

Gangi noted that the cooperation framework for 2026–2030 brings together efforts to improve advisory and information services for producers, strengthen reliable food safety systems, and promote more efficient use of water and natural resources.

He expressed hope that the next phase of the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Programme would provide fresh momentum for cooperation in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.