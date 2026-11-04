Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere held for documentary “Crude and Ink: Stories Written in Oil” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The documentary “Crude and Ink: Stories Written in Oil,” co-produced by SOCAR and AnewZ television channel, premiered at the Nizami Cinema Centre on November 3.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as state and government officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan, and public representatives.

Prior to the screening, Leyla Aliyeva met with the film's creative team and posed for commemorative photographs.

Speaking at the premiere, AnewZ Executive Director Rufat Hamzayev stated that the idea for the documentary originated from 103 historical postcards from the early 20th century preserved in the SOCAR museum collection. The executive director noted that the film tells the story of the Baku oil boom nearly a century ago, highlighting how the city attracted people from various countries around the world during that period and the radical transformations that took place as a result of the development of the oil industry.

Noting that President Ilham Aliyev declared 2026 the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, Rufat Hamzayev emphasized that, through 103 historical postcards and nine personal stories, the documentary offers viewers insights into the impact of oil on Baku's architecture and culture, as well as the fates of individuals who left an indelible mark on the city's history.

The documentary “Crude and Ink: Stories Written in Oil” was then screened.

The film focuses on Baku's rapid transformation a century ago, its oil rigs, streets, harbour, and the personal stories of its residents. Filmed over approximately six months, it uses AI to animate historical postcards and archival photographs, recreate the visual atmosphere of the period, and develop parts of its musical score.

The documentary also features an exclusive interview with Irina Trofimova-Khomitskaya, a descendant of architect Józef Gosławski, who played a significant role in shaping Baku's architectural landscape.