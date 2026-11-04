Eni reports 1.6% decline in Kyrgyzstan's oil consumption in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s oil consumption stood at 28,000 barrels per day in 2025, down 1.6% from the previous year, according to the latest report by the Italian energy company Eni.

Eni’s data show that the country’s oil consumption has generally declined over the past decade. It amounted to 36,000 barrels per day in 2015, fell to 30,000 barrels per day in 2019, and dropped to 25,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Consumption then recovered to 28,000 barrels per day in 2021 and rose to 29,000 in 2022. It fell to 27,000 in 2023 before returning to 28,000 in 2024 and 2025. Although the rounded figures for the two years are identical, Eni reports a 1.6% year-on-year decline for 2025.

Eni estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s oil consumption between 2015 and 2024 at minus 2.6%.

By comparison, Eni’s report shows oil consumption in Russia and Central Asia at 4.48 million barrels per day in 2025, up 0.3% year-on-year, according to the company. The regional figure rose from 4.14 million barrels per day in 2015 to 4.25 million in 2019, then fell to 4.01 million in 2020.

Consumption in the region then increased to 4.32 million barrels per day in 2021, 4.42 million in 2022, 4.43 million in 2023, and 4.47 million in 2024. Eni puts the region’s CAGR between 2015 and 2024 at 0.8%.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.5%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the CAGR of Kyrgyzstan’s population between 2015 and 2025 was 2%.