Uzbekistan moves toward carbon pricing with World Bank support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan is preparing to introduce greenhouse gas emissions monitoring and reporting systems at major industrial and energy facilities, with World Bank support, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 3.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, a roadmap for the phased implementation of facility-level monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems was presented and discussed during a meeting organized under the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Carbon Pricing Knowledge Platform technical assistance program.

The event was held in cooperation with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Center of Green Economy Projects and World Bank experts. The World Bank mission was led by Weijen Leow, a senior specialist at the institution.

Participants included representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change and the Agency for Hydrometeorological Services, as well as major energy and industrial companies, including Uzbekneftegaz, Thermal Power Plants, Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company and Uzkimyosanoat.

The discussions focused on the roadmap for introducing MRV systems at large regulated enterprises under Uzbekistan's Law "On Limiting Greenhouse Gas Emissions" (No. ZRU-1073).

The proposed measures include developing a regulatory and methodological framework, preparing sector-specific emissions monitoring methodologies and establishing a national database of emission factors covering different fuels and industrial activities. The roadmap also envisages methodological support for enterprises and stronger data exchange between government agencies.

Particular attention was paid to developing electronic reporting forms and a digital greenhouse gas emissions registry, as well as integrating these systems with the RISQ online platform of Uzbekistan's National Transparency System.

Additionally, the participants discussed opportunities to strengthen institutional capacity and develop the necessary IT infrastructure under the World Bank's Partnership for Market Implementation (PMI) program.

The introduction of facility-level MRV systems is expected to improve the accuracy and transparency of emissions data, strengthen national greenhouse gas inventories and lay the groundwork for future carbon pricing mechanisms, including a carbon tax and, potentially, an emissions trading system (ETS).

Reliable emissions data will also help Uzbek exporters meet the requirements of the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which applies carbon-related costs to certain imported goods, and maintain their competitiveness in international markets.