Uzbekistan advances $400M textile cluster and renewable energy projects

Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region is expanding its renewable energy and textile industries through major investment projects, including new wind power facilities, a $165 million waste-to-energy plant and a $400 million cotton-textile cluster, following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the region on Tuesday, November 3.

According to the presidential press service, the projects were presented during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Bukhara region, where he attended a ceremony marking the launch of new facilities and the start of construction on future developments.

Energy development remains a key part of the region's investment program. Bukhara has attracted $2 billion in renewable energy investment in recent years and commissioned wind and solar power plants with capacities of 1,000 megawatts and 750 MW, respectively, as well as energy storage systems with a capacity of 63 MW.

Additional projects are underway to expand the region's generation capacity. ACWA Power is developing the 300-MW Bosh-2 wind power plant in Gijduvan district, while Toyota Corporation and China's Sinoma are building wind power facilities with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW in Jondor and Peshku districts.

Bukhara also plans to develop a $165 million project with Chinese partners to generate electricity from municipal waste in Kagan district. Separately, German company Leman is expected to participate in a $150 million project to improve the reliability of pumping stations along the Amu-Bukhara canal.

The textile industry is another priority for the region. A textile complex under the Kurt Baver brand is planned for Bukhara city, with an annual production capacity of 62,000 tons. In Romitan district, Chinese investors are developing a $400 million cotton-textile cluster.

The projects are expected to increase the share of higher-value-added products to 65% and generate an additional $100 million in export opportunities.