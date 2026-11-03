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Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli places eighth at KazChess Masters

Azerbaijan News 3 November 2026 03:21 (UTC +04:00)
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli is having a difficult run at the KazChess Masters international tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The grandmaster, who entered the competition as its highest-rated participant, is currently eighth among 10 players after eight rounds.

Muradli, rated 2662, has scored 3.5 points, recording two wins, three draws, and three defeats.

Belarusian grandmaster Denis Lazavik leads the standings with 6 points. Russia's Daniil Dubov and Uzbekistan's Shamsiddin Vakhidov share second and third places with 5.5 points each.

Muradli is therefore 2.5 points behind the tournament leader.

The round-robin tournament will conclude on November 3. In the final, ninth round, the Azerbaijani grandmaster will face Daniil Dubov.

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