Kazakhstan attracts over $30B in CAREC investment since 2005

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Kazakhstan has attracted more than $30 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program since 2005, while trade with these countries reached $8.8 billion in 2025, up 14.4% year-on-year, according to the Kazakh government.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin at the opening of the Second Tianshan Forum for Central Asia Economic Cooperation.

Zhumangarin identified expanding mutual trade, developing transport and logistics links, and attracting high-quality investment as key areas of cooperation under the CAREC program.

"Our common task is not only to increase trade volumes, but also to consistently remove barriers, simplify trade procedures, develop e-commerce, and expand entrepreneurs' access to the markets of neighboring countries," he said.

Another priority is the development of transport infrastructure. Kazakhstan is expanding the capacity of its transport corridors, modernizing its railway and road infrastructure, and developing multimodal transportation.

To accelerate cross-border shipments, it is also necessary to ensure the compatibility of transport systems, digitize border procedures, and reduce cargo transit times, Zhumangarin said.

Investment cooperation is another important component of the regional agenda. Kazakhstan's investments in CAREC countries have exceeded $4 billion. More than 28,000 enterprises from countries in the region and over 2,500 joint ventures are registered in Kazakhstan.

According to the deputy prime minister, it is important not only to increase investment volumes but also to channel funds into establishing new production facilities, introducing modern technologies, raising labor productivity, and manufacturing higher value-added products.

Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with international financial institutions in transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, energy, and digital infrastructure.

Other issues on the regional agenda include the digitalization of trade and logistics, climate change, and the rational use of water resources.

The second Tianshan Forum is being held in Almaty on November 2-3 under the theme "Strengthening Resilient Connectivity and Quality Investment in Central Asia." The forum is organized by the CAREC Institute and Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy, with the Asian Development Bank participating as a strategic partner.

Around 400 participants are attending the event, including representatives of CAREC member countries' governments, international financial institutions, development organizations, businesses, and expert communities.