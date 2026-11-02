Uzbek banks issue 2,362 loans worth $3M under poverty program as of Oct. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Uzbekistan’s commercial banks issued 2,362 loans totaling 35.9 billion soums (about $3 million) under the "From Poverty to Prosperity" program as of October 1, 2026, to help households acquire equipment, expand income-generating activities and develop small-scale production.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the loans financed purchases of fixed assets, including 925 sewing machines worth 13.2 billion soums (around $1.1 million), 419 food production equipment units valued at 7.1 billion soums (approx. $591,913) and 496 laptops totaling 5.6 billion soums (about $466,861).

Borrowers also used the financing to purchase 272 motor vehicles worth 5.4 billion soums (around $450,187) and 250 other fixed assets valued at 4.5 billion soums (approx. $375,156).

Xalq Bank issued the most loans, providing 1,587 loans totaling 23.6 billion soums (about $1.96 million). Mikrokreditbank ranked second with 569 loans worth 8.6 billion soums (around $716,965), while Agrobank issued 206 loans totaling 3.6 billion soums (approx. $300,125).

By region, Jizzakh region recorded the highest number of loans, at 321, followed by Tashkent region with 307 and Syrdarya region with 262.

According to Trend’s calculations, the average loan amounted to approximately 15.2 million soums (about $1,267). Xalq Bank accounted for 67.2% of all loans issued under the program and 65.7% of their total value. Sewing machines represented the largest category of financed purchases, accounting for approximately 36.8% of the total loan amount, followed by food production equipment at 19.8%.

The distribution of financing shows a strong focus on equipment that can support household businesses and small-scale production, particularly sewing and food processing. The program is designed to encourage self-employment, diversify household income sources and create opportunities for small entrepreneurs.