Tajikistan inaugurates five-star Radisson Collection hotel in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali have inaugurated the five-star Radisson Collection Dushanbe hotel in the Ismoili Somoni district of the capital on October 30.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the 21-storey hotel was built on Rudaki Avenue and financed by the revenues of Sebiston-2018, a company headed by local entrepreneur Said Kholov.

The hotel has a total floor area of 30,000 square meters and offers 206 rooms, including 50 suites, 23 superior rooms, 78 standard rooms, two rooms for guests with disabilities, and three presidential suites. Its total capacity is approximately 260 beds.

Furthermore, the hotel has created more than 400 permanent jobs. In addition, the wider complex, which includes retail and commercial facilities, is expected to provide employment for a total of 1,500 people. Around 500 workers were temporarily employed during construction.

The complex also includes two adjacent 18-storey buildings with residential apartments and office space. Parking facilities are designed to accommodate more than 350 vehicles.

The hotel features restaurants on the first and 21st floors, with a combined capacity of 420 guests. Its facilities include separate spa areas for men and women, swimming pools, baths, beauty salons, a fitness center, a museum, a tourism information area, and an exhibition of traditional crafts.

The hotel is equipped to host conferences, forums, business meetings, and international events. Its services will operate under the international Radisson Collection brand and in accordance with the brand's standards.

During the opening ceremony, Emomali Rahmon thanked the investor for completing the project and instructed hotel officials to maintain high service standards and uphold Tajikistan's traditions of hospitality.

According to the information, more than 2,500 permanent jobs were created in Dushanbe on October 30 as part of the president's working visit to the capital. A further 3,000 jobs are expected to be created over the next 18 months at seven enterprises whose construction was launched in the city on the same day.

Meanwhile, the project was first presented to Emomali Rahmon and Rustam Emomali on July 11, 2019. On September 4 of the same year, the president laid the foundation stone for the multifunctional high-rise complex.