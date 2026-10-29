Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted citizen from Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan continues to implement effective cooperation measures with the competent authorities of foreign countries to apprehend and bring to Azerbaijan individuals wanted internationally and accused of committing crimes.

This was reported by the ministry’s press service.

It was noted that on October 29, the ministry extradited another individual to Azerbaijan who had been placed on the international wanted list by the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Azerbaijan. The individual, Azerbaijani citizen Elchin Nusrat oglu Abdulkhaliqov, was located and arrested in Albania.

Abdulkhaliqov is accused of misappropriating a large sum of money amounting to 78,000 manats entrusted to him while working as a sales specialist at GP Stock Feed LLC in 2020. According to the allegations, on several occasions, he collected cash payments from distributors that were intended to be deposited into the company’s cash register and used the funds for personal purposes. The alleged offense falls under Article 179.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office and subsequent negotiations, an agreement was reached on the extradition of the individual to Azerbaijan.

Abdulkhaliqov was brought from Albania to Azerbaijan by responsible staff members of the Ministry of Justice’s Main Department for International Cooperation and the ministry’s Penitentiary Service. In accordance with a court order for his arrest, he was placed in a pre-trial detention facility.

The ministry continues to take the necessary measures in this area.