Azerbaijan, Wonderful sign MoU to expand AI use in public sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and related digital technologies has been signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Wonderful, a company that provides an AI operating system for large enterprises and organizations of strategic importance.

This was announced in a report by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the information, the document establishes a framework for cooperation to explore the implementation of AI solutions, based on the Wonderful platform, within ministries, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. The primary objective is to improve the delivery of public services, making them faster, more accessible, and better aligned with the needs of citizens and business entities, while simultaneously ensuring that government institutions operate more efficiently and on a larger scale.

The parties envision the creation of a shared AI platform, equipped with management and oversight mechanisms, designed to serve citizens, business entities, and government institutions. The platform is planned to be hosted on Azerbaijan’s "Government Cloud" (G-Cloud). Within this framework, the parties will jointly identify application areas with high-impact potential and explore opportunities for the broader implementation of successful solutions across the public sector.

The signing ceremony held in Baku was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) Farid Osmanov, and a delegation led by Bar Winkler, Co-founder and CEO of Wonderful. The delegation also included Omer Perez, the company’s Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe, and Vitaly Gordon, General Manager for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Hasanov said that the true value of AI is measured by its potential to enhance the efficiency of public administration and improve public access to government services.

"Through our collaboration with the company Wonderful, we aim to explore the implementation of solutions that can make public administration more efficient, agile, and accessible. This partnership also aligns with the priorities of the 'Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development (2026–2028)' and is part of our broader efforts to ensure that technological progress delivers tangible benefits to citizens, businesses, and the economy as a whole," the deputy minister noted.

Winkler emphasized that they view Azerbaijan as a strategic and long-term partner.

"Our goal is to support the government, citizens, and strategically important organizations in meeting their needs within the field of artificial intelligence. In addition to our partnership, we are pleased to be expanding our local team and operations in Baku, as well as accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across the country," he said.

Initial areas for AI implementation

Following the signing of the memorandum, a round table on AI was held, involving the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and several government institutions. The meeting focused on the development and implementation of pilot projects across priority areas.

Wonderful showcased the capabilities of its unified platform by demonstrating AI solutions tailored to the needs of the participating government institutions. The presentations covered areas such as verifying residency-related applications, validating import documentation, providing an anonymous assistant in the Azerbaijani language for families, offering voice-based support for "mygov" services, and assisting public transport passengers.

These solutions are aimed at simplifying existing processes across various service sectors, making services faster and more accessible, and increasing citizen satisfaction.

Strengthening local capacity and expanding operations in Azerbaijan

The parties have agreed to cooperate on strengthening local capacity, exchanging knowledge and experience, and developing relevant skills.

Wonderful plans to invest in Azerbaijan for the long term, which includes establishing a local legal entity in Baku, recruiting local professionals, and providing training to Azerbaijani specialists. As an initial commitment in this regard, the company has already hired its first employee in Azerbaijan. This step marks a concrete beginning toward building a local team and establishing long-term operations in the country.

The objective is to ensure that AI solutions contribute to Azerbaijan’s long-term national digital development goals. The cooperation also envisages supporting the development of Azerbaijan’s domestic information and communication technology (ICT) industry and enhancing the international competitiveness of the technology sector.

Laying foundation for widespread application of AI in public sector

Initial collaboration with government agencies aims to lay the groundwork for the broader application of AI within Azerbaijan’s public sector. In this context, the initiative includes exploring opportunities to scale the implementation of successful solutions across other government institutions.

The memorandum aligns with the objectives of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028" and the "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028," as well as with the measures being implemented by the ministry to foster a modern, citizen-centric, and data-driven public sector.