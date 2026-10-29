Uzbekistan eyes Gulf markets for CRAFERS confectionery exports

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan is exploring opportunities to increase confectionery exports to Gulf countries as part of efforts to expand production at CRAFERS, a local confectionery manufacturer, and strengthen its presence in international markets as Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ibrokhim Ergashev reviews industrial projects in Tashkent on Thursday.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ergashev visited several production facilities in the capital to assess their operations, the progress of ongoing projects and plans for further development.

During a visit to the CA-EXPORT & INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTER project in Tashkent’s Yangihayot district, discussions focused on increasing trade volumes, involving domestic manufacturers in export activities and promoting Uzbek products in international markets.

The project is being developed on a 55,000-square-meter site. Participants also discussed establishing direct communication channels between local producers and foreign buyers to facilitate business partnerships and expand access to export markets.

Ergashev also visited the CRAFERS confectionery factory in the Mirzo Ulugbek district, where discussions centered on expanding production capacity and increasing exports to Gulf countries.

Moreover, the parties considered ways to improve access to financial resources and upgrade engineering and utility infrastructure to support the factory’s operations and future growth.