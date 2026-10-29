President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Türkiye on the occasion of the national holiday of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, October 29 – Republic Day.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound by genuine ties of friendship and brotherhood that have stood the test of history. With the Shusha Declaration, which we signed together in 2021, relations between our countries reached their highest level – that of an alliance – acquiring qualitatively new substance and meaning.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.