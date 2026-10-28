Kyrgyzstan advances 912 MW Kazarman hydropower project with Turkish investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. A large investment project to build the Kazarman cascade of hydropower plants (HPPs), with the participation of Turkish investors, is underway in Kyrgyzstan’s Toguz-Toro district, said the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Japarov made the remarks on October 26 during a meeting with residents of the district as part of his working visit to Jalal-Abad region.

"The cascade, which includes the Ala-Buga, Kara-Bulun-1 and Kara-Bulun-2 HPPs on the Naryn River, will have a total capacity of 912 MW. The project will strengthen the country’s energy security, give additional impetus to the district’s economy and create new jobs," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president reviewed the district’s socioeconomic development, noting growth of the local budget and the implementation of infrastructure projects.

He also spoke about the modernization of the education system and the development of sports infrastructure. Schools in the district are implementing the Altyn Kazyk programme, while methodological activities and training sessions are being held for teachers and new approaches to education are being introduced. The construction of mini-football pitches in villages is also continuing to give young people more opportunities to play sports.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed social issues, stressing the need to renovate educational and cultural infrastructure.

"As you know, I have previously met with residents of almost all districts and cities in Jalal-Abad region. Similar issues are raised everywhere: the construction and renovation of schools, kindergartens and cultural centres, as well as the allocation of land plots. Toguz-Toro district also has social facilities built during the Soviet era that need renovation, including schools, kindergartens, cultural centres, roads and bridges," he said.