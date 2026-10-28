PASHA Bank launches new bonus miles program for Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cardholders

PASHA Bank has introduced the “Refer a Friend” program for Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cardholders. The new initiative allows existing cardholders to earn additional miles by inviting their friends to join the program, while new customers can benefit from bonus miles when obtaining a card.

Under the program, existing cardholders share their TK number with someone interested in obtaining a Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank card. The new customer then enters this number in the designated field when applying for the card. Once the card has been issued and activated, both participants receive bonus miles based on the selected card type.

Bonus miles are awarded as follows:

Miles&Smiles Platinum - 500 miles

Miles&Smiles Black and Miles&Smiles Signature - 1,000 miles

Miles&Smiles Elite and Miles&Smiles Infinite - 1,500 miles

Offered through PASHA Bank’s partnership with Turkish Airlines, Miles&Smiles PASHA Bank cards allow customers to earn miles on everyday cashless payments and redeem them for a range of travel benefits. Accumulated miles can be used for flights with Turkish Airlines and other Star Alliance member airlines, as well as additional baggage, seat selection and other services.

In addition, new customers can receive up to 3,000 Welcome Miles, depending on the card type.

For more information about the “Refer a Friend” program and its participation requirements, please visit the campaign page