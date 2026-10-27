Tajikistan, EBRD discuss solar power projects, green energy financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Matteo Patrone discussed cooperation on green energy projects, including the construction of solar power plants with private capital, in Dushanbe on October 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the sides also reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the country and the bank, the implementation of joint projects, and opportunities to expand investment cooperation.

Emomali Rahmon described the EBRD as one of Tajikistan’s important partners in developing the economy, infrastructure and private sector, and thanked the bank’s leadership for its cooperation.

The Tajik president emphasized the importance of such projects for ensuring a reliable electricity supply to households and businesses and increasing exports of clean energy to regional countries. He proposed considering the bank’s participation in financing these projects.

Modernizing electricity transmission and distribution networks and reducing power losses were also identified as important areas of cooperation.

Emomali Rahmon stressed the need to increase direct financing for manufacturing enterprises and expand access to affordable, long-term financing for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in the regions. The sides also discussed expanding financing in the national currency and preparing domestic companies to issue bonds.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed improving access to drinking water, modernizing sewage and irrigation systems, improving the management of state-owned enterprises, and preparing public-private partnership projects. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in education and digitalization, as well as the importance of attracting grants and technical assistance for social and climate-related projects.