Kazakhstan's Tokayev to pay visit to Türkiye on October 28-30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on October 28-30 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Kazakh presidential press service.

During the visit, the presidents will hold talks in Ankara aimed at further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover with Türkiye reached $5.66 billion in January-August 2026, up 66.42% year-on-year from $3.40 billion in the same period of 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

Türkiye’s share in Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover increased to 5.50%, compared with 3.73% a year earlier.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye surged by 97.44% to $4.75 billion in January-August 2026, up from $2.40 billion in the same period of 2025. Türkiye’s share in Kazakhstan’s total exports rose to 7.86%, compared with 4.76% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s imports from Türkiye decreased by 8.31% to $914.81 million, compared with $997.77 million in January-August 2025. Turkish goods accounted for 2.15% of Kazakhstan’s total imports.

Tokayev previously paid an official visit to Türkiye on July 28-29, 2025, to participate in the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. During the visit, two interstate, two intergovernmental, and 16 interdepartmental documents were signed.

On April 16-17, 2026, Tokayev paid a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.