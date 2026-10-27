Uzbekistan, Egypt sign agriculture cooperation memorandum in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Uzbekistan and Egypt have signed a memorandum of cooperation to advance joint projects in agriculture, livestock farming and veterinary medicine on October 24 in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the memorandum was signed following a meeting between representatives of the Uzbek ministry and an Egyptian delegation led by Adel Abdelazim Abdulyazed Elakhedar, president of Egypt’s Agricultural Research Centre.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between agricultural research institutions, implementing joint initiatives and introducing best practices in agricultural production. The sides also explored opportunities to exchange expertise in food security, water resource management and environmental protection.

Particular attention was given to improving livestock farming, raising the quality of dairy and meat products, and developing sheep breeding. The discussions covered ways to improve animal reproduction rates and productivity, prevent veterinary diseases, and explore opportunities to supply veterinary medicines.

Moreover, the parties considered proposals to expand pastureland in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region and bring unused land into agricultural production.

During the meeting, Uzbek representatives presented the ongoing activities, current projects, and plans of UzAgroStar Holding. The sides discussed potential mutually beneficial initiatives across various agricultural subsectors.

The memorandum establishes a framework for further cooperation, with a focus on agricultural research, livestock productivity, veterinary services, and the more efficient use of land and water resources.