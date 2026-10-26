Hikmet Hajiyev says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal must improve people's lives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A peace agreement should contribute to the lives of the countries, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“A peace agreement could be signed, or it could simply remain on paper. This agreement must also make a tangible contribution to the lives of the countries involved,” Hajiyev explained.

He noted that reaching an agreement on a peace treaty in 2023 was not an easy decision for Azerbaijan.

"Achieving peace after a war that lasted for many years wasn't simple. President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated his good will. The peace agreement was presented to Armenia by Azerbaijan, and its foundational principles were drafted by Azerbaijan. The peace agreement was initialed at the Washington Summit. Subsequently, Azerbaijan took significant steps toward peace," the Presidential Assistant added.