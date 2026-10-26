International conference on Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan heritage opens in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. An international scientific conference on the topic “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan : Common Historical Heritage, Islamic Civilization, and Contemporary Scientific Cooperation” is taking place in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The event is attended by government and diplomatic representatives from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, religious leaders, scholars, researchers, and cultural experts.

The conference features presentations on the activities of the Center for Islamic Civilization, the main areas of its research, and opportunities for international cooperation.

The Center for Islamic Civilization was established at the initiative of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Center’s activities are aimed at studying the scientific and spiritual heritage of the great ancestors, demonstrating the contribution of Islamic civilization to the development of global science and culture, and preserving this heritage for future generations.

The conference is intended to help strengthen scientific and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, promote joint research, and expand cooperation in the study of their shared historical heritage and Islamic civilization.

Will be updated