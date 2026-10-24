Turkmenistan prepares International Conference on Construction and Industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Turkmenistan is preparing to hold an international exhibition and conference focused on the development of its construction, industrial, chemical and energy sectors.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the preparations were discussed at an online meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baimyrat Annamammedov briefed the meeting on the events planned to mark Turkmenistan’s Day of Workers of the Construction and Industrial Sector.

The upcoming forum will bring together foreign companies, domestic private businesses, and representatives of Turkmenistan’s ministries and government agencies. Bilateral meetings between relevant government officials and representatives of foreign companies are also planned.

The exhibition and conference will provide a platform to explore modern international equipment and technologies for the construction, industrial, energy and chemical sectors, as well as road construction. Participants will also have an opportunity to exchange experience with international partners, strengthen existing business ties and establish new partnerships.

Annamammedov submitted a proposal on the preparations for the event for the president’s consideration.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of thorough preparations and ensuring that the international exhibition and conference are held to a high standard. He issued relevant instructions to the deputy prime minister.

CIET 2026 (International Conference & Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”) is scheduled for 3–5 November 2026 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. Held under the theme “Innovation • Investment • Growth,” it coincides with the Day of Workers of the Construction and Industrial Complex (observed annually on 3 November). The event serves as a key platform linking government institutions, state enterprises, domestic private businesses and international participants to discuss investment opportunities, advanced technologies, public-private partnerships, digital solutions and project financing across construction, industry, chemicals, energy, infrastructure and related fields. Previous editions attracted more than 500 delegates from over 50 countries; the accompanying exhibition showcases equipment, materials and technologies, with pre-arranged B2G and B2B meetings. Sponsors and partners include companies such as Japan’s TOYO Engineering.