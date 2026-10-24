IT Park Uzbekistan explores AI and digital cooperation with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Uzbekistan and South Korea are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, e-government and IT workforce development, IT Park Uzbekistan said following its delegation’s visit to South Korea on October 18–22.

Meanwhile, the delegation, led by IT Park Uzbekistan Executive Director Jakhongir Radjabov, participated in the Global AI & Digital Summit 2026 and held meetings with South Korean government agencies, the World Bank and representatives of the academic community.

During a meeting with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, the parties explored cooperation in AI, digital public services, IT education and scientific research. The Uzbek delegation presented plans to train young specialists and establish an Artificial Intelligence Institute and a research center at New Uzbekistan University.

Additionally, the delegation met with South Korea’s National Information Society Agency to discuss developing Uzbekistan’s national data platform, improving government data management and creating datasets for AI training. The parties agreed to continue exchanging expertise, including through specialized online seminars.

In talks with World Bank representatives, the delegation discussed the Digital Inclusion in Uzbekistan project, which aims to expand access to digital technologies, strengthen digital skills and create employment opportunities.

Moreover, the visit explored potential cooperation with Seoul National University in research, technology transfer, startup development and specialist training.

The meetings identified potential areas for further cooperation to strengthen Uzbekistan’s IT ecosystem, develop AI expertise and expand the use of advanced digital technologies.