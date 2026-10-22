Turkish MP condemns statements directed against Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are too deep and ancient to be used as a tool for day-to-day politics.

This was stated today by Şamil Ayrım, a Member of Parliament and head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, during his address to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT).

He noted that these relations go far beyond the standard ties between two sovereign states.

"I strongly condemn the statements directed against Azerbaijan. Criticism is one thing; demeaning rhetoric is quite another. The position of the Justice and Development Party and our government is firm. We do not accept any approach that goes beyond the parameters set by the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Türkiye is strong, and Azerbaijan is strong. One nation, two states—together, we are stronger," said Şamil Ayrım.