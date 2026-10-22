Uzbekistan, S. African Sasol discuss coal processing projects in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Uzbekistan and South African energy and chemicals company Sasol Limited discussed expanding cooperation in advanced raw material processing technologies and exploring potential joint projects in the country’s coal industry on October 21 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology F. Khamidova and a Sasol delegation led by Lourens Jacobs, the company’s vice president for the Middle East and Central Asia.

The parties explored opportunities to apply Sasol’s advanced technologies to the deep processing of raw materials in Uzbekistan. Particular attention was paid to the potential of Uzbekistan’s coal industry and prospects for implementing joint projects in the sector.

Founded in 1950, Sasol is a global integrated energy and chemicals company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. It develops and commercializes technologies to produce liquid fuels, chemicals and other energy products from coal, natural gas and other feedstocks. The company operates internationally and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Sasol is known for its coal-to-liquids and gas-to-liquids technologies, which convert coal and natural gas into liquid fuels and chemical products. Its portfolio also includes specialty chemicals, energy solutions and technologies for producing sustainable fuels and chemicals from lower-carbon feedstocks.

The company has an existing technological connection with Uzbekistan: Sasol’s proprietary Slurry Phase technology was licensed for the country’s gas-to-liquids project, which converts natural gas into synthetic liquid fuels. This experience provides relevant context for the latest discussions on advanced processing technologies and potential cooperation in the coal sector.