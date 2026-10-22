Kazakhstan, Switzerland sign cooperation deals worth $46M in Zurich

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Kazakhstan and Switzerland have signed memoranda of cooperation with an indicative total value of $46 million during the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Business Forum in Zurich, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The event was held as part of a working visit to Switzerland by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, from October 20 to 22, 2026.

The agreements cover trade, commercial real estate, and manufacturing cooperation.

During the forum, Head of Corporate Services and Development at Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), Simone Lalive d'Epinay, noted that Kazakhstan is a key economic partner for Switzerland in Central Asia and is attracting growing interest from Swiss businesses.

In his address, Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, outlined Kazakhstan’s trade policy and government support measures for exporters. He emphasized the country’s efforts to expand exports of non-commodity goods and called on Swiss businesses to explore opportunities to increase imports of Kazakh products.

QazTrade CEO Nurlan Kulbatyrov presented Kazakhstan’s trade and investment opportunities, the agency’s tools for promoting Kazakh products in international markets, and a range of goods with export potential in Switzerland. He also highlighted the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, as an important means of strengthening trade links between Europe and Asia.

Kazakh companies showcased their products and investment proposals during the forum. Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) meetings enabled companies from both countries to establish direct contacts and discuss opportunities to introduce Kazakh products to the Swiss market, attract investment, and implement joint projects.

Separately, QazTrade and the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) signed a memorandum aimed at developing trade and economic ties and strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ business communities.

According to the ministry, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland reached $1.12 billion in January-August 2026, up 19.3% compared with the same period in 2025.