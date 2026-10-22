Microloans of up to AZN 100,000 for entrepreneurs with a 12-month grace period!

Looking to buy new equipment, restock your warehouse, open a second branch, or simply strengthen your working capital? Yelo Bank offers entrepreneurs a favorable microloan for all of these plans.



Entrepreneurs can get a microloan from Yelo Bank at an annual interest rate starting from 10%, for amounts of up to AZN 100,000 and terms of up to 48 months. Commission-free loan terms are also available. The loan is offered with a guarantor, vehicle or real estate collateral, or even without collateral, and the entrepreneur can choose the option that suits them best.



In addition, to ease the financial burden on entrepreneurs, the loan includes a grace period of up to 12 months. During this time, entrepreneurs can focus more comfortably on their business and plan their finances more freely.



Take advantage of the opportunity and grow your business! To learn more about the microloan and apply: https://ylb.az/mikrokredit.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



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