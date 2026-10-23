EU chief condemns Black Sea ship sinking, Azerbaijanis on board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement denouncing the sinking of a civilian vessel in the Black Sea carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens.

This was announced by Ursula von der Leyen on her official “X” page.

"Deeply alarmed by yet another Russian escalation in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew has been struck off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the sailor that was killed. And with the families of the three crew members still missing. My gratitude goes to the rescue teams working tirelessly to find them," the post reads.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a cargo ship had sunk off the Romanian Black Sea coast. It was announced that 3 of the 13 people on board the ship were Azerbaijani citizens.