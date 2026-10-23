Azerbaijan, India discuss bilateral, regional issues (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Discussions have been held between Azerbaijan and India regarding bilateral and regional issues.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his visit to Azerbaijan on October 23.

According to the information, the one-on-one meeting between the ministers was followed by an expanded-format meeting involving the delegations from both sides.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-India relations, as well as pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, were discussed.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries based on the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and the equal rights of states.

At the meeting, it was noted that high-level contacts and political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs play a significant role in the development of bilateral dialogue.

The importance of the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, held in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, was highlighted in terms of advancing cooperative ties between the two nations.

The meeting also addressed the expansion of cooperation in the economic and trade spheres, increasing trade turnover, and promoting mutual investments. The opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology, as well as in other areas of mutual interest, were highlighted.

Attention was drawn to Azerbaijan’s strategic role within the East-West and North-South corridors, its transport and logistics potential, and the opportunities created by its infrastructure. Furthermore, the significance of the opportunities provided by direct flights for facilitating reciprocal tourist travel was emphasized.

The meeting noted that the development of humanitarian and cultural ties, tourism, and cooperation in the fields of education and science contributes to strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, CICA, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other multilateral platforms were also discussed.

Furthermore, the other side was briefed on recent developments in the South Caucasus region, the process of normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, confidence-building measures, restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the threat posed by landmines.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

A press conference was held at the conclusion, during which the ministers delivered statements.