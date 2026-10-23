Azerbaijan protests against UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan has voiced its protest against a report by the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief during a session of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, delivered a statement to this effect during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur.

He emphasized that the effective safeguarding of freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental prerequisite for stable societies characterized by mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect.

Mr. Hajiyev pointed out that the report (A/81/376), presented by the Special Rapporteur, contains unsubstantiated claims. He argued that, instead, the report should have addressed the damage inflicted upon religious heritage—including monuments of Islamic culture that hold universal human value—during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

It was noted that, throughout the occupation, at least 65 mosques were completely destroyed, while cemeteries were subjected to widespread desecration and looting.

The diplomat highlighted that the Special Rapporteur’s silence regarding these documented violations, coupled with the inclusion of unverified information in the report, raises serious questions concerning the impartiality and objectivity of her work.

He further noted that, as of 2025, there are 994 registered religious communities in Azerbaijan; of these, 956 are Islamic, while the remainder consist of Christian, Jewish, Baha’i, and Krishnaite communities. Currently, there are 2,387 mosques, 16 churches, 23 prayer houses, 7 synagogues, one Baha'i place of worship, and one Krishnaite place of worship operating in the country.

"In accordance with the 'Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders,' adopted by UN Human Rights Council resolution 5/2 on June 18, 2007, mandate-holders must perform their functions objectively and impartially, free from any external interference," stated Shahriyar Hajiyev.