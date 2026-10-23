Kazakhstan, EU Anti-Fraud Office discuss export probes, market access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Kazakhstan and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, ongoing investigations into specific exports, and measures to ensure unhindered access for legitimate Kazakh exporters to the European Union market, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22 between a Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova and Head of OLAF Petr Klement.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of investigations initiated by OLAF regarding the supply of Kazakh down, feathers, and animal or vegetable fats and oils to the European Union.

During the meeting, OLAF representatives provided information on the progress of the investigations. In turn, the Kazakh side presented details regarding domestic manufacturers of the specified products, ongoing production programs, and the strong interest of Kazakh enterprises in continuing exports to the EU market.

According to the ministry, holding discussions with OLAF representatives at this stage of the investigations enabled the Kazakh side to clearly convey its position to European partners.

Furthermore, both parties emphasized the importance of close cooperation to ensure unimpeded access for compliant Kazakh exporters to the EU market. The Kazakh delegation reaffirmed its full commitment to ensuring transparency in foreign trade operations and adhering to EU legislative requirements.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange the necessary information in the near future and maintain a constructive dialogue. The Kazakh side also invited OLAF representatives to visit Kazakhstan to inspect the operations of local enterprises as part of the ongoing investigations.