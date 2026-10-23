Tajikistan, Georgia FMs discuss bilateral relations in Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili to discuss current issues of further development of bilateral relations on October 22 in Batumi, the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry reports.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian states and Georgia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of further development of bilateral relations.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of previously reached agreements and the expansion of cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on international agenda issues.

Tajikistan and Georgia have maintained diplomatic relations since the early 1990s and continue to develop ties on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests. Both countries take part in multilateral formats, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which provide a framework for regular political dialogue.

In recent years, the two states have shown a constructive interest in expanding trade, economic, transport, communication and cultural cooperation. The sides have signed a number of bilateral agreements and continue to work on the implementation of previously reached arrangements, which creates a basis for practical interaction in areas of mutual benefit.