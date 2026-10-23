Tajikistan, OSCE discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Tajikistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, the Tajik Foreign Ministry reports.

The discussion took place on October 22, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and Acting Deputy Head of Office and Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Fejzo Numanaj.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Tajikistan's cooperation with the OSCE, and also discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is the world's largest regional security organization, bringing together 57 participating states from Europe, Central Asia and North America. Its mandate covers politico-military issues, economic and environmental matters, and the human dimension, including human rights, democratization and media freedom.

Furthermore, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe has operated in Tajikistan since 1994, when the organization opened its mission in the country. The office works with the Tajik government on a range of areas, including border management, countering terrorism and extremism, police reform, economic development, environmental protection, gender equality and support for civil society.

The mandate and activities of the office are agreed with the host country and are periodically reviewed by the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.