SLB's core business revenue rises to $8.52B in Q3 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. SLB's core business revenue from three business segments reached $8.522 billion in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 5.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 4.9% year-on-year.

According to the company's financial data, revenue for July-September 2026 increased by $453 million compared to the second quarter of 2026 and by $399 million compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Trend’s analysis reveals that among the three business segments, Production Systems generated the highest revenue, reaching $4 billion in the third quarter of 2026. This represented an increase of 6.1% compared to the previous quarter and 15.1% year-on-year.

Revenue from Well Construction amounted to $2.888 billion, increasing by $146 million, or 5.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2026. However, the segment's revenue declined by $79 million, or 2.7%, compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Reservoir Performance generated $1.634 billion in revenue, up $78 million, or 5%, from the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, revenue decreased by $48 million, or 2.9%.

As such, all three business segments recorded quarterly revenue growth. However, on an annual basis, the increase was driven by Production Systems, while Well Construction and Reservoir Performance reported declines.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is a global energy technology company founded in 1926. It provides technology, services, and digital solutions for the oil and gas industry, including drilling, reservoir development, and production optimization. The company also operates in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, carbon capture and storage, and other lower-carbon energy solutions. SLB operates in more than 100 countries.