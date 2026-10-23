Azerbaijan, Pakistan seek to expand judicial cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of justice and the judiciary, developing legal ties, and promoting the exchange of professional experience.

According to information released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov and Amin-ud-Din Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are rooted in strong historical, cultural, and religious ties. The sides also emphasized the role of reciprocal visits and high-level meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in advancing the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The parties discussed activities carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding and the Cooperation Programme signed between the justice authorities of the two countries.

Joint training programmes for judges and justice officials are being organized, with two sessions held so far — one in Islamabad and the other in Baku. The next training session is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in November.

The meeting noted that joint training programmes and other professional events would further strengthen ties between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of continuing to expand friendly relations and legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.