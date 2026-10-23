Tajikistan commissions 110 kV Arbob substation in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Tajikistan has commissioned a new 110 kV electrical substation, Arbob, in Bobojon Gafurov district of Sughd region on October 23, 2026, the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reports.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda and Chairman of Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda.

The 110/35/6 kV Arbob substation is located in the Unji rural jamoat, a local administrative unit. Equipped with modern electrical equipment, the facility is intended to enhance power supply reliability, improve service quality and reduce the load on the Rumon, Unji, Leninabad and Sitora substations.

As part of the substation's construction, 12 kilometers of power transmission lines were laid. According to specialists' estimates, its commissioning will reduce electricity losses from 16% to 7%.

Tajikistan's power system is based mainly on hydropower, with the bulk of electricity generated by large plants such as Nurek, Rogun and the cascade on the Vakhsh River. The country's grid operates at 500 kV, 220 kV and 110 kV, with 110 kV substations serving as key distribution links for regions and districts.

Sughd region, in the north of the country, is one of Tajikistan's most industrialized areas and includes the Bobojon Gafurov district, where the new Arbob substation is located. The district's power supply has relied on a number of existing substations, including Rumon, Unji, Leninabad and Sitora, which the new facility is designed to relieve.