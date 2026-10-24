Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan plan 'Clean Air' consortium to fight pollution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are working to improve air quality, strengthen cross-border pollution monitoring and establish an Interstate “Clean Air” Consortium, the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan said following a meeting of environmental working groups in Astana on October 23.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Deputy Chairman Iskandar Kutbiddinov and included representatives of the National Center for Climate Change, the Hydrometeorological Service Agency and the Hydrometeorological Research Institute. Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov.

The parties explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on air pollution control, improve air quality monitoring and jointly investigate sources of transboundary pollution.

Particular attention was given to establishing the Interstate “Clean Air” Consortium, which is intended to coordinate efforts by the two countries to address air pollution and develop joint environmental solutions.

Additionally, the participants focused on developing a roadmap of joint activities for 2026–2030. The proposed roadmap envisages coordinated measures to improve ambient air quality and establish timely exchanges of air quality monitoring data between the relevant authorities in both countries.

The planned cooperation is intended to improve the exchange of environmental information, strengthen coordination between national agencies and support joint efforts to address transboundary air pollution.