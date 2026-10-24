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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 24

Iran News 24 October 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 24
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 24.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to October 22.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,849,361 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,071,307 rials. On October 22, the euro was priced at 2,068,773 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 24

Rial on October 22

1 US dollar

USD

1,849,361

1,843,829

1 British pound

GBP

2,473,597

2,468,326

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,242,197

2,234,212

1 Swedish króna

SEK

186,363

186,300

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

198,373

196,462

1 Danish krone

DKK

277,127

276,779

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,478

19,536

1 UAE Dirham

AED

503,570

502,064

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,956,720

5,944,756

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

668,171

665,729

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,178,875

1,166,020

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

235,819

234,981

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,805,294

4,789,041

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,321,593

1,311,092

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,054,781

1,049,312

1 South African rand

ZAR

111,462

112,578

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,182

37,171

1 Russian ruble

RUB

22,963

22,493

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

508,066

506,546

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

122,056

121,922

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,159

15,111

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,301,137

1,287,494

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

493,163

491,688

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,918,513

4,903,801

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,446,769

1,442,952

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,495,323

1,492,614

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

55,702

55,577

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

881

878

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,216,833

1,220,439

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

288,735

287,479

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

277,195

276,140

100 Thai baht

THB

5,476,395

5,487,738

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

452,704

451,797

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,395,431

1,389,099

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,608,408

2,600,605

1 euro

EUR

2,071,307

2,068,773

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

408,632

410,866

1 Georgian lari

GEL

713,156

710,257

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

102,219

102,251

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,663

28,390

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

629,784

620,734

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,087,848

1,084,605

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,906,327

2,906,710

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

200,839

199,893

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

527,161

525,907

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,093

2,093

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,071,307 rials and $1 costs 1,849,361 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,72-2,75 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,04-3,07 million rials.

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