Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 24.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to October 22.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,849,361 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,071,307 rials. On October 22, the euro was priced at 2,068,773 rials.

Currency Rial on October 24 Rial on October 22 1 US dollar USD 1,849,361 1,843,829 1 British pound GBP 2,473,597 2,468,326 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,242,197 2,234,212 1 Swedish króna SEK 186,363 186,300 1 Norwegian krone NOK 198,373 196,462 1 Danish krone DKK 277,127 276,779 1 Indian rupee INR 19,478 19,536 1 UAE Dirham AED 503,570 502,064 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,956,720 5,944,756 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 668,171 665,729 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,178,875 1,166,020 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 235,819 234,981 1 Omani rial OMR 4,805,294 4,789,041 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,321,593 1,311,092 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,054,781 1,049,312 1 South African rand ZAR 111,462 112,578 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,182 37,171 1 Russian ruble RUB 22,963 22,493 1 Qatari riyal QAR 508,066 506,546 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 122,056 121,922 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,159 15,111 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,301,137 1,287,494 1 Saudi riyal SAR 493,163 491,688 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,918,513 4,903,801 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,446,769 1,442,952 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,495,323 1,492,614 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 55,702 55,577 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 881 878 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,216,833 1,220,439 1 Libyan dinar LYD 288,735 287,479 1 Chinese yuan CNY 277,195 276,140 100 Thai baht THB 5,476,395 5,487,738 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 452,704 451,797 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,395,431 1,389,099 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,608,408 2,600,605 1 euro EUR 2,071,307 2,068,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 408,632 410,866 1 Georgian lari GEL 713,156 710,257 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 102,219 102,251 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,663 28,390 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 629,784 620,734 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,087,848 1,084,605 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,906,327 2,906,710 1 Tajik somoni TJS 200,839 199,893 1 Turkmen manat TMT 527,161 525,907 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,093 2,093

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,071,307 rials and $1 costs 1,849,361 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,72-2,75 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,04-3,07 million rials.