SOCAR's STAR refinery in Türkiye boosts diesel output by 19.4% in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Diesel production at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR’s STAR Oil Refinery in Türkiye increased by 19.4% year-on-year in August 2026, according to data from Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The refinery produced 623,529 tons of diesel in August 2026, compared with 522,403 tons in the same month of 2025, an increase of 101,126 tons.

An additional 22,535 tons of diesel containing biodiesel was reported in August 2026 as a separate product category.

Meanwhile, jet fuel production declined by 46.3% year-on-year to 93,037 tons, compared with 173,176 tons in August 2025, a decrease of 80,139 tons.

Naphtha production increased by 16.4% to 155,170 tons from 133,324 tons a year earlier, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output rose by 7.9% to 26,909 tons from 24,934 tons.

Petroleum coke production grew by 4% year-on-year to 70,159 tons, compared with 67,432 tons in August 2025.

In contrast, non-liquid refinery gas production decreased by 4.8% to 38,654 tons from 40,616 tons.

As the only refinery company in Türkiye with a refinery-petrochemical integration, STAR Refinery is the largest refinery project in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). It is the first company in Türkiye to hold a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate. STAR Refinery meets approximately 20% of Türkiye's demand for processed crude oil products and reduces Türkiye's petroleum products imports.

STAR Refinery is the essential link in the refinery-petrochemical integration within the SOCAR Türkiye value chain and develops strategic products for the country's economy and industry needs. These include naphtha and reformate, critical raw materials for the petrochemical sector, and petroleum products such as diesel, jet fuel, LPG, sulfur, and petroleum coke, which constitute essential items of the current account deficit. The company reduces Türkiye’s petroleum product imports and focuses on increasing the competitiveness of the country while reducing its dependence on foreign sources.